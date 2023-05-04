Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Tata Power to share Q4 results today; Crisil dividend & more

Adani Enterprises, HDFC, Tata Power, Dabur India and Hero MotoCorp are among a dozen companies which will announce their quarterly results on Thursday. Shares of Crisil and Castrol India will turn ex-dividend today while those of Apollo Micro Systems and Comfort Fincap will go ex-split.

Crisil shares would turn ex-dividend today. Crisil had announced a interim dividend of Rs 7 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 16.

Castrol India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Castrol India had announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 6.

The Apollo Micro Systems stock will turn ex-split from face value of Rs 10 each to ten shares of face value Re 1 each. In the case of Comfort Fincap, the stock will split from a face value of Rs 10 into five shares of face value Rs 2 each.

In the case of HDFC, the housing finance company is seen reporting a single digit rise in net profit on a 5-15 per cent jump in net interest income (NII). Net interest margin (NIM) is likely to be stable sequentially. Outlook on margins, home loan demand, and asset quality in the non-individual segment would be key monitorables.

Tata Power may report healthy growth on better contribution from the renewable segment, said Elara Securities. It sees Tata Power reporting 23.9 per cent YoY jump in profit at Rs 943.30 crore for March quarter on 8.1 per cent rise in sales at Rs 12,923.90 crore

In the case of Hero MotoCorp, volumes for the quarter were up 2.5 per cent sequentially at 12.7 lakh units.

"We expect ASPs to be flat QoQ amid largely unchanged product mix at Rs 64,782 per unit. Consequently, we expect net sales at the company to grow 2.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 8,231 crore. Ebitda for Q4FY23 is expected at Rs 1,030 crore with Ebitda margins at 12.5 epr cent, up 100 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT in Q4FY23 is expected at Rs 742 crore, up 4.4 per cent QoQ," ICICI direct said in a note.

No results preview is available for Adani Enterprises.

