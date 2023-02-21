Adani Power shares hit upper circuit for second straight session; here's why

Shares of Adani Power were stuck in the upper circuit for the second consecutive session today after the NSE added the stock as constituent of a couple of stock indices. Adani Power will be part of Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices, NSE said. Adani Wilmar shares too were trading in the green as the stock will be included in Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices. All the changes in the indices will be effective from March 31, the stock exchange added.

Adani Power stock touched an intraday high of Rs 171.15 , rising 5% on BSE. Adani Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Power stock has gained 19.84% in the last 4 days. Adani Power shares opened with a gain of 2.76% at Rs 434.90 today.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 66,011 crore. Adani Power stock has gained 42.63% in one year and fallen 42.84% since the beginning of this year. Total 11.29 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.09 crore on BSE.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 432.80 on August 22, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 108.75 on February 24, 2022.

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar stock touched an intraday high of Rs 443.15, rising 3.19% on BSE. Shares of Adani Wilmar are trading higher than the 5 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Wilmar stock has gained 33.43% in one year and fallen 29.27% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.89 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.87 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 56,607 crore on BSE.



