Adani Total Gas plunges 13%, top loser among energy stocks

Shares of Adani Total Gas fell over 13 per cent intraday amid a highly volatile market today. The stock was the top loser on the BSE oil and gas index.

Adani Total Gas stock lost 13.30 per cent to Rs 2,063 against the previous close of Rs 2,377 on BSE. The stock opened marginally lower at Rs 2,335 today.

The share stands higher than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages. It has zoomed 62 percent in a year and risen 25 per cent in 2022.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.36 lakh crore on BSE.

A total of 0.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.93 lakh on BSE. The share opened at Rs 2,335 on BSE. Later, it closed 9.73 per cent or Rs 231 lower at Rs 2,146.

On the BSE oil and gas index, other losers apart from Adani Gas were Petronet LNG (4.77 per cent), IOC (3.65 per cent) and BPCL (3.32 per cent). Reliance Industries was the sole index gainer, rising 1.18 per cent.

The Adani Group firm reported a 44 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the quarter ended March 2022. Net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 81 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 led by higher cost of natural gas. Profit for March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 143.73 crore.

However, revenue rose 73 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,065.5 crore during the quarter on higher volume coupled with increase in sales price. In the March 2021 quarter, the revenue stood at Rs 584.48 crore.

Meanwhile, Indian equity market fell for the sixth straight session. Sensex fell 135 points to 51,360 and Nifty slipped 67 points to close at 15,293.