Adani Total Gas shares: Stock in focus as production at Barsana biogas project kicks off

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd are in focus on Monday after its wholly-owned arm Adani TotalEnergies Biomass (ATBL) commissioned operations at phase 1 of its Barsana Biogas Plant, located in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. In a filing to stock exchanges, Adani Total Gas said the plant is located in the premises of Shre Mataji Gaushala. The Barsana Biogas Project, Adani Total Gas said, has three project phases. It would attain the overall capacity of 600 tonnes per day (TPD) of feedstock, generating over 42 TPD of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and 217 TPD of organic fertilizer upon full commissioning.

"This plant will be India’s largest agri waste-based bio-CNG plant upon reaching full design capacity at phase-3. Project cost for all three project phases for the Barsana Biogas plant would be in excess of Rs 200 crore. This is ATBL’s first CBG production facility and marks a significant milestone in its journey towards a greener future. By utilising advanced anaerobic digestion technology, the plant converts organic materials into renewable biogas, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels, besides aiding to the nation’s fuel security and emission reduction goals," it told BSE.

ED & CEO at Adani Total Gas, Suresh P Manglani said: “We are excited to unveil our endeavor towards contributing in sustainable energy production. The Barsana Biogas Plant represents our Chairman Gautam Adani’s commitment to fully leverage renewable resources to create a cleaner, more sustainable world for our future generations. In addition to producing Compressed Bio Gas (CBG), the plant yields high-quality organic fertilizer, contributing to circular economy principles and agricultural sustainability."

The setting up and initiation of CBG production aligns with the Adani Group and TotalEnergies' broader sustainability goals. Adani Group and TotalEnergies aim to play a pivotal role in the global transition to a lowcarbon economy, Adani Total Gas said.

In the LNG segment, Adani Total Gas Limited is developing its first LNG Retail Outlet in Dahej, Gujarat, with plans to establish an LNG station network at strategic locations across Pan India. The outlet is expected to be commissioned by July 2024, Ventura Securities said in a January 31 note. In the EV segment, an additional 1050+ EV charging points are under construction, strategically distributed across various cities and partnered with multiple stakeholders. The plan is to take the number of cities to 20, and to expand the footprint to 130 cities.