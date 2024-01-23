Adani Wilmar to report Q3 results on January 31. Key details

Adani Group firm Adani Wilmar Ltd on Tuesday said it would be announcing its quarterly results on January 31, Wednesday. In a filing to BSE, Adani Wilmar said it would also hold hold earnings conference call with the investors to discuss the financial performance of the company on the same day.

To recall, Adani Wilmar had earlier this month said it recorded overall volume growth of 6 per cent for the December quarter but lower pricing of edible oils in line with the fall in the cost of raw materials (crude edible oils), resulted in a revenue decline of 15 per cent YoY.

On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar said a meeting of the board of directors of Adani Wilmar will be held on January 31 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct, the Trading Window closure period will end 48 hours after the results of the Company are made public on Wednesday, 31st January 2024," it said.



Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the company will hold earnings conference call with the investors to discuss the financial performance of the Company on Wednesday, 31st January 2024.



Adani Wilmar in its Q3 update said its Food & FMCG segment revenue in the domestic market grew at 40 per cent YoY or higher for the last nine quarters. In the case of edible oils, Adani Wilmar said the branded products grew 4 per cent, leading to an improvement in our market share but the overall sales volume remained flat YoY due to lower demand from institutional customers.