Ajax Engineering IPO shares make muted market debut; stock lists at 8% discount

Shares of Ajax Engineering disappointed at its debut at Dalal Street on Monday as the concrete products maker was listed at Rs 576 on NSE, a discount of 8.43 per cent over its issue price of Rs 629 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 5.72 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 593 on NSE.

The listing of Ajax Engineering has been below the expected lines. Ahead of its listing, shares of Ajax Engineering were not commanding a grey market premium (GMP), signaling a dull stock market debut. The GMP stood at Rs 10 apiece on the last day of the bidding, while the premium in the official market stood more than Rs 50 before the issue kicked-off.

The IPO of Ajax Engineering was sold between February 10 and February 12. The company had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 599-629 per share with a lot size of 23 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,269.35 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,01,80,446 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a decent 6.45 times. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed about 14.41 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 6.47 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 1.93 times during the three-day bidding. Portion for employees was booked 2.62 times during the process.

Incorporated in July 1992, Bengaluru-based Ajax Engineering manufactures a wide range of concrete equipment and services across the value chain. As of March 31, 2024, the company has developed 110 concrete equipment variants for the value chain and sold over 27,800 units in India in the last ten years.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for a long-term. JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Ajax Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.