Stocks in news: Wipro, BHEL, Shriram Finance, ABB India, RVNL Glenmark Pharma & ABFRL

Indian benchmark indices continued to tumble for the eight straight session and ended in red on Friday on the back of weak Q3 earnings, consistent FII selling, trade tariffs tantrums in the US. BSE Sensex shed 199.76 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end at 75,939.21. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 102.15 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 22,929.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 17, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Capital India Finance shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Apollo Sindoori Hotels, Artemis Electricals and Projects, Campus Activewear, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Garuda Construction and Engineering, IIFL Capital Services, Ircon International, Oil India, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Premco Global shall trade ex-dividend today.



ABB India: The capital goods player will announce its results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has appointed Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Wipro Consulting, effective immediately. Amit will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and join the Wipro Executive Board.



Shriram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.8 lakh on Shriram Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions related to know your customer (KYC), NBFC - systemically important non-deposit taking companies and deposit-taking companies, and data format for furnishing credit information to credit information companies.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker reported a net profit of Rs 347.9 crore for Q3FY25, recovering from a net loss of Rs 351.3 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations surged 35.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,387.6 crore, Ebitda nearly tripled to Rs 600.3 crore with Ebitda margin coming in at 17.7 per cent.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state run capital goods player has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for the EPC package for the Singareni Thermal Power Project, Stage II (1x800 MW) at Mancherial, Telangana.



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The retail player reported a net loss of Rs 51.3 crore for the third quarter of FY24, narrowing from a year ago period, as revenue and profitability improved. Its revenue from operations grew 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,304.7 crore, driven by steady demand across its portfolio of brands. Its ebitda margin expanded to 14.8 per cent for the quarter.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) with a classification of Voluntary Action Indicated from the USFDA for its solid oral formulation facility (F-4) at Jarod. The USFDA inspected the facility from November 14-22, 2024.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railways reported a 13.1 per cent YoY dip in net profit at Rs 311.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024. Its revenue fell 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,567.4 crore. Ebitda was down 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 239.4 crore, with Ebitda margin largely flat at 5.2 per cent YoY.



Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a surveillance inspection at the group’s API manufacturing site at Ambernath in Maharashtra. The inspection took place from February 10-14, 2025, and concluded with no observations.



Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals: The state-run chemical player's net profit zoomed 68 per cent YoY to Rs 163 for the December 2024 quarter, while the revenue dropped 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,899 crore for the period under review.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 6.7 lakh on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for non-compliance with certain directions related to loans and advances, including statutory and other restrictions. The bank failed to issue loan agreements to certain borrowers at the time of sanction/disbursement of loans.



Borosil Renewables: The renewables player reported widening of its net loss to Rs 30 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, on the back of rising input costs and pricing pressure. Its revenue for the quarter grew by 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 361.5 crore. Ebitda loss came in at Rs 1.1 crore for the quarter.