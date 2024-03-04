Apeejay Surrendra Park shares trading lower ahead of December quarter earnings

Shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd were trading lower in early deals ahead of their December quarter earnings set to be announced today. This is the first earnings by the company after listing on bourses in February. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares fell 2.32% to Rs 214.85 on BSE. Market cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels slipped to Rs 4,586 crore.

Total 0.26 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.35 lakh on BSE.

The stock made a strong market debut on February 12. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels listed at a premium of 20.65% to the IPO issue price. It opened at Rs 187 against the IPO price of Rs 155 per share on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,990 crore. On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 186. Market cap of the hospitality firm climbed to Rs 3,968 crore on NSE.

The hospitality stock closed 31.25% higher at Rs 203.45 on BSE.

On the same day, three funds bought stake worth Rs 242.83 crore in open market transactions. Quant Small Cap Fund lapped up Rs 182.97 crore worth stake by buying 93,20,000 shares or a 4.37 percent at an average price of Rs 196.33 per share in open market transactions.

TT Asia Pacific Equity Fund bought 11,25,349 shares in Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels at Rs 186.15 per share. The stake in the company was worth Rs 20.94 crore.

AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC TreeFish purchased 20,90,992 shares at 186.15 apiece amounting to a stake worth Rs 38.92 crore in the company.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is engaged in the hospitality business operating under the brand names of 'The Park', 'The Park Collection', 'Zone by The Park', 'Zone Connect by The Park' and 'Stop by Zone'. The company, incorporated in 1987, is also engaged in the business of retail food and beverage industry through its retail brand 'Flurys'.