Ashoka Buildcon shares in news today, here's why

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon are in news today after the construction engineering company said it has received a letter of acceptance for projects worth Rs 2,000 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Ashoka Buildcon shares climbed 3.09%% to Rs 253.50 on October 11 against the previous close of Rs 244.25 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 244.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7068 crore on BSE. Total 2.83 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 71.0 crore.

The projects involve the construction of major bridges across Jaigad Creek between Tawsal and Jaigad, Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav, and Bankot Creek between Kolmandla (District Raigad) to Veshvi on the Revas Reddi Coastal Highway in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The company received LOAs for the following Projects.

1. Construction of major bridge across Jaigad creek on Revas Reddi on coastal highway at Accepted Bid Price Rs 715.99 Crore.

2. Construciton of major bridge across kundalika creek between Revdanda to to Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal highway at accepted bid price of Rs 1284.00 Crore.

Both Projects are in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the business of construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction Basis (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Basis and Sale of Ready Mix Concrete.