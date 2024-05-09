Asian Paints Q4 earnings: Net profit at Rs 1,275 crore, shares hit 52-week low

Shares of Asian Paints fell to a fresh 52-week low after the firm reported a marginal rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit climbed to Rs 1275.30 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1258.41 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Earnings per share of the firm climbed to Rs 13.11 in Q4 against Rs 12.87 in Q4 of FY23.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations rose to Rs 35,494 crore in FY24 against Rs 34,488 crore in FY23.

Net profit rose to Rs 5557.69 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 4195.33 crore in FY23.

The Board of Directors approved the recommendation of the final dividend of Rs 28.15 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each.

The company fixed Tuesday, June 11, 2024 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the members for the Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after Thursday, 27th June 2024.

Asian Paints stock fell 3.10% to Rs 2756 in the current session on BSE. The stock also hit a fresh 52 week low of Rs 2722.30 post Q4 earnings. Total 1.40 lakh shares of Asian Paints changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.12 crore. Market cap of Asian Paints stood at Rs 2.64 lakh crore. Asian Paints shares have a one-year beta of 0.2, indicating very low volatility during the period.