ASK Automotive shares rise after decent listing; should you hold or exit the stock?

Shares of ASK Automotive Ltd extended its gains on Wednesday, after a mild listing pop at the bourses. The stock found some buyers at lower levels during the maiden trading session. The buying interest took the overall gains in double digits over the issue price.



ASK Automotive shares were listed at a premium of about 8 per cent on both BSE and NSE at Rs 304.90 and Rs 303.30, respectively, over the issue price of Rs 282 apiece. The stock extended its gains by another 3 per cent to hit Rs 314.25 on BSE and take the overall gains to 12 per cent over the issue price.



Analysts tracking the stock continue to remain positive on the stock and suggest investors to pick the stock for long-term. They believe that the company is a strong long-term play and investors can hold the stock for a longer run considering its business model and decent financials.



ASK Automotive's listing was in line with street expectations. We believe post listing there would be decent demand for the shares as it had received overwhelming response from all kinds of investors and the company can be a proxy play for the growth in the Indian automobile sector, said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst- Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities.



"We believe ASK Automotive gives allotted investors a long term opportunity to hold and raid the growth in the sector, hence recommending investors 'hold for long-term' while those who failed to get allotments can accumulate on the listing day for holding it for healthy long term returns as markets always reward a player who has high visibility and growth potential," he said.



The initial public offering (IPO) of ASK Automotive was open for bidding between November 7-9. It sold its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 268-282 apiece with a lot size of 53 equity shares. The issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 29,571,390 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 834 crore.



The issue was overall subscribed a strong 44.52 times, mostly led by qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), whose quota was 129.01 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors saw solid 34.2 times bidding. The allocation reserved for retail investors was subscribed only 5.09 times.



ASK Automotive has a more than 50 per cent market share as a brake shoe and advanced braking systems manufacturer. The company shares strong relations with all the top two-wheeler manufacturers in the country. It has a robust production model and a technology- and innovation-based manufacturing process, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart



"Financially, the company has shown strong growth in its top-line numbers, while its profitability has also been decent," she said. "So, investors who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to maintain their stop loss at Rs 290 and wait for further upside, whereas those who have a medium- to long-term perspective can also hold the stock."



ASK Automotive is a manufacturer of advanced braking systems (ABS) for two-wheelers in India as well as global markets, with 15 manufacturing units spread across five states in India. It manufactures ABS systems; aluminum lightweight precision, wheel assembly to 2W OEMs; and safety control cables.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Hot stocks on November 15: Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, Rajesh Exports, Kalyan Jewellers and more

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 15 2023: Tata Power, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, Union Bank and Oil India

Also read: Religare Enterprises shares tank 5%; stock exchange seeks clarification