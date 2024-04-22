Multibagger stock: Record date for special dividend of Rs 118 on Tuesday

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare will be in focus as the multibagger stock will trade ex-dividend for a special dividend of Rs 118 per share on Tuesday (April 23). Aster DM Healthcare stock closed 1.32% lower at Rs 513.90 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 25,669 crore. The stock hit a record high of Rs 558.30 on April 15 after board of the firm approved special dividend on April 12. Total 7.96 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 41.62 crore on BSE.

Aster DM Healthcare shares have rallied 103% in a year and risen 27% in 2024.The stock has risen 162% in two years. It delivered multibagger returns of 242.34% in three years.

The company was in news last week for two key developments.

On April 16, ICRA upgraded the credit ratings of the company for total credit facility of Rs 602 crore. On April 17, Aster DM Healthcare and Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Limited, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited inked a definitive agreement to buy 26% stake in Oyster Green Hybrid Two Private Limited.

Aster DM Healthcare stock has a one-year beta of 0.2, signaling low volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at 71.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

The company's board did not declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). However, it may consider declaration of final dividend at the board meeting considering the approval of audited financial statements for FY24, said Aster DM Healthcare in its exchange filing.

Aster DM Healthcare is primarily involved in the operations of healthcare facilities, retail pharmacies, and providing consultancy in areas relating to healthcare.