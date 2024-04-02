Bajaj Auto shares climb 2% as sales jump 25% in March

Bajaj Auto shares gained over 2 per cent on Tuesday's trade, as the two-wheeler major clocked a 25 per cent jump in March sales. Bajaj Auto sold 3,65,904 units in March against 2,91,567 units in the year-ago month. For FY24, its sales were up 11 per cent.

Related Articles

Shares of Bajaj Auto climbed 2.21 per cent to hit a high of Rs 9,241.25 on BSE. With this, the stock snapped a two-day losing streak. Two wheeler sales were up 27 per cent to 3,13,885 units for March against 2,47,002 units YoY. This was aided by 27 per cent growth in exports that stood at 1,30,881 units. Domestic sales in the two-wheeler segment were up 20 per cent at 1,83,004 units.