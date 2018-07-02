Bajaj Auto stock rises up to 3.52% on strong June sales data

The stock of two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto rose on Monday after the firm said it reported a 65 per cent rise in total sales in June. The stock rose 3.52% to an intra-day high of 2,910 level on BSE. It opened at 2,811 level on the BSE.

At 1:05 pm, the stock rose 1.74% or 48 points to 2860 level.

The large-cap stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.10% during the period.

It is down 13.79% since the beginning of this year and has gained 2.67% during the last one year.

26 of 49 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 16 "hold", three "sell" and four underperform, according to Reuters.

The firm said it sold to 4,04,429 units in June this year compared with 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago.

Its motorcycle sales also rose 65 per cent to 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said.

The two-wheeler major said its exports during the month went by up 44 per cent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 per cent.