Bank of Baroda announces business updates for Q3, check details

Private sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday released its provisional business updates for the quarter ended December 2024. The lender said its global business grew 11.74% YoY to Rs 25.64 lakh crore. Global advances rose 11.65% YoY to Rs 11.72 lakh crore in the last quarter from Rs 10.49 lakh crore. Global Deposits of the bank climbed 11.82% YoY to Rs 13.92 lakh crore December 31, 2024 against Rs 12.45 lakh crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Domestic advances rose 11.76% to Rs 9.63 lakh crore in Q3 against Rs 8.62 lakh crore in the December 2023 quarter.

On the other hand, domestic deposits climbed 9.23% to Rs 11.65 lakh crore in Q3 against Rs 10.67 lakh crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The stock closed 0.17% higher at Rs 241.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 241.20 on BSE. Total 6.38 lakh shares of Bank of Baroda changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.53 crore.

Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 1.24 lakh crore on BSE. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 298.45 on June 3, 2024 and 52 week low of Rs 219.45 on January 10, 2024.

The share trades lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The banking stock has gained 4% in one year and risen 29% in two years.