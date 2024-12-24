BEL shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are in focus today after the aerospace and defence firm said it won fresh orders worth Rs 973 crore. BEL shares closed 1.15% higher at Rs 294.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 68% in one year and risen 205.20% in two years, respectively.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since the last disclosure on 9th December, 2024. Major orders include platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communication equipment, jammers, seekers, upgraded submarine sonar, upgraded satcom terminals, test stations, spares, services etc. With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 9,801 crores in the current financial year," said BEL in a communication to bourses.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 42.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 200 day and lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 150 day moving averages.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.