Multibagger defence stock in focus today as board approves stock split, interim dividend

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd are in focus today after board of the state-owned defence company approved splitting of one existing stock of face value of Rs 10 into two equity shares of face value of Rs 5.

The defence firm’s board also cleared an interim dividend of Rs 8.85 per equity share. April 2 has been fixed as the record date for the interim dividend and payment will be completed on or before April 18, 2024.

On Thursday, shares of Bharat Dynamics closed 2.58 percent higher at Rs 1,661.5 apiece on BSE. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 190% in two years and gained 380% in three years.

The stock opened higher at Rs 1656 on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1684.74, rising 4.01 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1619.75 on BSE.

Bharat Dynamics stock stands higher than the 5-day, 100-day, 150 day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 10 day, 20-day, 30 day and 50-day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,453 crore. The midcap stock has gained 83.21 per cent in one year and lost 4 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.45 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.59 crore on BSE. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs1984.80 on February 27, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 879 on March 28, 2023.

The record date for the stock split will be announced after getting approval from shareholders for the stock split through a post ballot electronic voting process. The post ballot notice and e-voting instructions will be sent to shareholders who hold shares till the cut off date March 22, 2024, the company said.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of missiles and allied defence equipments. The company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and government of India.