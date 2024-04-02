Bharat Dynamics, TVS Holdings, GPT Healthcare shares to go ex-dividend today

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd and GPT Healthcare Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on Tuesday. Freshtrop Fruits will trade ex-date for share buyback today.

Bharat Dynamics shares will turn ex-dividend today. The defence company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 8.85 per share. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Bharat Dynamics shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Bharat Dynamics with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on March 8. Power Grid had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will also pay the dividend on April 20.

Related Articles

In the case of TVS Holdings, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 94 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend today. The actual dividend will be paid on April 20. GPT Healthcare Ltd announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The actual dividend will be made on April 18.

"We expect company’s topline to grow at 16-17 per cent CAGR with bottomline growth at 26 per cent CAGR between FY23-26E. ROE is expected to be at 20% levels in FY25. The stock is currently trading at 16.7 times to 9MFY24 annualized Ebitda which is at discount when compared with industry peer. We expect re-rating at 20 times EV/Ebitda to FY26E Ebitda and arrive at a target of Rs.307/share with an upside of 75 per cent over next 18-24 months," Nirmal Bang said on April 1.

Freshtrop Fruits will turn ex-date for share buyback today. This company has proposed to buyback 19,25,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 175 each for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 33.68 crore, excluding transaction costs through tender offer process using stock exchange mechanism as prescribed under the Buy-back Regulation.

Meanwhile, data showed TCS would kick start the Q4 earnings season on April 12. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and Angel One Ltd will be announcing their March quarter results on April 17. The fourth quarter results for Infosys and ICICI Securities Ltd will be out on April 18. HDFC AMC Ltd will announce its March quarter earnings on April 19 while HDFC Bank Ltd will declare its quarterly results on April 20.