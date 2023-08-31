BHEL shares in news after NTPC thermal power project order

Shares of BHEL were in news in Thursday's trade after the state-run company said it has secured an order from NTPC for setting up the 2x800 MW supercritical thermal power project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through international competitive bidding. The fresh order is in addition to Rs 2,242-crore order from NHPC and Rs 4,000 crore order from a Adani Power arm.

The company, post market hours, said the scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning with civil & structural works for the EPC package. BHEL said the order includes making steam generator capable of biomass co-firing, steam turbine, generator & auxiliaries, emission control systems, control and instrumentation and balance of plant packages. BHEL said the unit-1 of the NTPC order will be commissioned within 48 months from zero date while the unit-2 with be commissioned within 52 months from the zero date.

Last week, BHEL received Rs 2,242-crore order from NHPC. That order was related to design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of electro-mechanical package involving Turbine, generator, digital governing system, static excitation system, transformers, bus reactors, gas insulated switchgear, outdoor pot yard & switchyard equipment and electrical & mechanical BoPs for 12x240 MW electro-mechanical works of Dibang Multipurpose Project at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh. Major equipment for the contract will be manufactured by BHEL's plants at Bhopal, Bangalore, Jhansi and Rudrapur. The on-site execution activities will be carried out by the company's Power Sector - Eastern Region division, Kolkata.

Before this, BHEL also bagged a Rs 4,000 crore order from Mahan Energen Limited, erstwhile Essar Power MP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited. BHEL would be supplying equipment such as boiler, turbine and generator and offer supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh.

The state-owned firm reported a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 343.89 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 187.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It reported a profit of Rs 611 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 4,818.37 crore for the June quarter against Rs 4,449.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

