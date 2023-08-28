BHEL shares in focus today on receipt of Rs 2,242-crore order

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) are in focus today after the PSU firm received an order worth Rs 2241.86 crore from NHPC. On August 25, the BHEL stock closed 2.14% lower at Rs 105.30 against the previous close of Rs 107.60 on BSE. The share has gained 83.29% in one year and risen 31.46% since the beginning of this year. Total 14.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.63 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 36,666 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 113.35 on August 23, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 53.40 on August 25, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BHEL stock stands at 57.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BHEL shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year. BHEL shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day moving averages.

The order relates to design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of Electro-Mechanical package involving Turbine, Generator, Digital Governing System, Static Excitation System, Transformers, Bus Reactors, Gas Insulated Switchgear, Outdoor Pot yard & Switchyard Equipments and Electrical & Mechanical BoPs for 12x240 MW Electro-Mechanical Works of Dibang Multipurpose Project at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Major equipment for the contract will be manufactured by BHEL's plants at Bhopal, Bangalore, Jhansi and Rudrapur. The on-site execution activities will be carried out by the company's Power Sector - Eastern Region division, Kolkata.

The time period for the execution of contract is 75 months.

In Q1 of this fiscal, the state-owned firm reported a widening of consolidated loss at Rs 343.89 crore compared with Rs 187.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. It reported a profit of Rs 611 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 4,818.37 crore against Rs 4,449.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

