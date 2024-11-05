Bulk deal alert: Multibagger Tata Group stock saw transactions worth Rs 838 crore 

Shares of Trent Ltd saw block deals worth Rs 838.84 crore on Monday. The Tata Group stock was purchased by investor Siddhartha Yog from Dodona Holdings at an average price of Rs 6,985 per share. The stock closed 0.96% lower at Rs 7068.20 on Monday after the bulk deal involving 0.33% stake.

It has seen low volatility in the last one year with its beta at 0.9. Total 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.87 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.51 lakh crore on BSE. The Tata Group's multibagger stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2180.15 on November 3, 2023.

The multibagger stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts as the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 36.3. Shares of Trent are trading higher than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock has risen 369% in two years and gained 221% in a year. The stock has delivered 546% returns in three years. The firm will announce its Q2 earnings on November 7.

Trent logged a 225% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 391 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 167 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Revenues rose 56% to Rs 4104 crore compared to Rs 2628 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation zoomed 199% on-year to Rs 400 crore against Rs 266 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Trent Limited is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.