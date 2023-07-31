Castrol India shares end lower post Q2 earnings; check dividend details

Shares of Castrol India Ltd ended lower today after the lubricant manufacturer announced its earnings for the June 2023 quarter and half year. The firm follows a calendar year (January to December) for financial reporting. Castrol India reported a 9.22% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 225 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 against Rs 280 crore in the year ago period.

Castrol India stock ended 1.80% lower at Rs 144.85 against the previous close of Rs 147.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,327 crore.

In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 27.51% and risen 16% this year. Total 4.52 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.66 crore on BSE. Castrol India stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 107.70 on March 27, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 152.25 on July 28, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Castrol India stands at 81.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. Castrol India stock has a one-year beta of 0.4 indicating very low volatility during the period. Castrol India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Revenue in the June 2023 quarter climbed to Rs 1334 crore against Rs 1242 crore in the June quarter of 2022.

Profit before tax rose 8.92% to Rs 305.01 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 279.73 in the June 2022 quarter.

The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. “The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, 8 August 2023,” the firm said. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before August 30, 2023.

Castrol India Limited is a lubricant company. The company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. Its geographical segments include India and outside India. It provides a range of car engine oil and fluids, which includes engine oils, axle lubricants, brake fluids, auto transmission fluids, and greases. Its motorcycle oil and fluids include motorcycle engine oils, brake fluids, chain lubricants, fork oil, greases, bike point and gear oils.