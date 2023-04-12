Multibagger stock rises over 850% in three years; trading in overbought zone today

Shares of Cenlub Industries Ltd have rallied 867.12% in the last three years. The microcap stock, which closed at Rs 25.85 on April 9, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 255.95 on the BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Cenlub Industries three years ago would have turned into Rs 9.90 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 93.24 per cent during the period.

However, Cenlub Industries stock has been losing for the last three sessions. The stock was trading 0.58% higher at Rs 252.75 today against the previous close of Rs 251.30 Earlier, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 255.95 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 74.1, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Cenlub Industries shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. Cenlub Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has climbed 114.29% in a year and gained 87.15% this year. Total 3487 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.74 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 117.85 crore on BSE.

Eight promoters held 51.48 per cent stake in the firm and 4731 public shareholders owned 48.52 per cent for the quarter ended December 2022. Of these, 4541 public shareholders held 14.59 lakh shares or 31.30% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only seven shareholders with 6.57% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended December 2022.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit climbed 365.79% to Rs 3.54 crore against Rs 0.76 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.10% at Rs 15.62 crore in Q3 against Rs 12.29 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2022, the firm reported a 74.56 per cent rise in profit to Rs 7 crore against a profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the year ago period. Profit for March 2022 fiscal stood at Rs 2.76 crore. Sales zoomed 28% to Rs 52.42 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 40.96 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 39.04 crore.

About the Company

Cenlub Industries Limited is in the field of design, manufacturing and supply of Centralised Lubrication System for various Machines, Plants and Equipments. The company has offices across India for sales and service. The company has two manufacturing units.

