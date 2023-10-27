Cipla reports 43% rise in PAT at Rs 1,130 crore in Q2; margins at 26%

Cipla Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,130.9 crore in the September 2023 quarter, up 43 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) comparison. The pharmaceuticals player's net profit came in at Rs 788.90 crore in the year ago period. Consolidated EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 1,733.8 crore for the quarter.



The consolidated revenue from operations Cipla increased more than 14 per cent to Rs 6,589.22 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, compared to a revenue of Rs 5,759.28 crore in the same quarter previous day, while margins for the period stood at 26 per cent.



Its bottomline came in at Rs 995.7 with an operational income of Rs 6,269.38 crore in the preceding June 2023 quarter.

Shares of Cipla jumped more than 4 per cent to Rs 1196.85 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 96,000 crore.



For the six months ended on September 30, 2023, net profit of Cipla jumped over 44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,126.61 crore from Rs 1,475.30 crore in the year ago period. Operational income rose over 16 per cent 12,858.60 crore April-September 2023 period, compared to Rs 11,077.15 crore during the period review.

