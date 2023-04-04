With 1,300% returns in three years, financial firm fixes record date for stock split

Shares of Comfort Intech Ltd are in focus after the firm fixed Friday, April 14, 2023 as the record date for stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The firm offers financial products and services through its group companies. The penny stock has delivered multibagger returns in the last three years. Comfort Intech stock, which closed at Rs 2.32 on April 3, 2020 ended at Rs 33.50 on the BSE on April 3, 2023. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Comfort Intech three years ago would have turned into Rs 14.43 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 114 per cent during the period.

The stock closed 16.20% higher at Rs 33.50 on BSE in the previous session after the firm announced record date for stock split on March 31, 2023. It hit an intraday high of Rs 33.70, rising 16.89% on BSE.

The stock opened 3.19% higher at Rs 29.75 against the previous close of Rs 28.83 on BSE. Total 1.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.82 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 107.18 crore on Monday.

The stock has risen 52% in one year and gained 28.35% since the beginning of this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Comfort Intech stock stands at 64.1, signaling it's trading neither in overbought nor in the oversold zone. Comfort Intech shares have a beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility in a year. Comfort Intech shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On March 31, the firm said “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, April 14, 2023 as the Record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into Ten (10) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on March 24, 2023.”

