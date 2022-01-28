Rs 185 to Rs 1,888: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Cosmo Films stock has delivered over 900% returns to its shareholders in three years. The share has surged from Rs 185.60 on January 28, 2021 to Rs 1,888 today, translating into 917.24 per cent returns in the last three years. In comparison, Sensex has surged 62.32 per cent during the period.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Cosmo Films stock on January 28 2019 would have turned into Rs 10.17 lakh today.

The small cap stock touched all-time high of Rs 1,888, rising 3.19 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,829.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock has gained 5.12% in the last 3 days. Cosmo Films stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 264% in one year and risen 31.83% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has climbed 29.31%.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,350 crore in the afternoon trading session. Total 2,046 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 37.85 lakh on the BSE. The share hit a 52-week low of Rs 458.75 on January 28, 2021.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

For the quarter ended December 2021, 10 promoters held 44.09 per cent stake, or 80.12 lakh shares, and 36,153 public shareholders owned 54.79 per cent stake or 99.57 lakh shares of the company.

33,882 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 59.53 lakh shares or 32.76% stake at the end of December quarter. 27 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the December quarter. 70 foreign portfolio investors held 5.45 per cent stake or 9.90 lakh shares in the firm.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Five financial institutions owned 4,220 shares at the end of December quarter.

The financial performance is in line with the stellar rise in stock of the firm. The firm reported a 108.83 per cent rise in net profit for the fiscal ended March 2021. Net profit rose to Rs 236.90 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 113.44 crore profit for the March 2020 fiscal. Net profit stood at Rs 61.11 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019.

Sales climbed 3.71 per cent to Rs 2,285 crore in last fiscal against Rs 2,203 crore sales in March 2020 fiscal. For the fiscal ended March 2019, sales stood at Rs 2,156 crore. Earnings per share rose to Rs 236.90 in last fiscal against Rs 61.11 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019.

Also read: Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years

The firm reported a 66.38% rise in net profit to Rs 104.42 crore in Q3 against Rs 62.76 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales climbed 34.64% in last quarter against Rs 572.31 crore profit in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit rose 7.32% in Q3 from Rs 97.30 crore in the preceding quarter.

Cosmo Films is a manufacturer of semi-finished products of plastics. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of bi-axially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP) and thermal films. The company operates through two segments: Packaging films and others (equipments and parts). Its geographic segment includes India and outside India.

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months