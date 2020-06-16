scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CSB Bank share price rises over 8% post Q4 earnings

CSB Bank stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day but lower than 200-day moving averages. The stock has grown 15.34% in one week and 29,27% in one month

Market capitalisation of the bank stood at Rs 2,627 crore as of today's session Market capitalisation of the bank stood at Rs 2,627 crore as of today's session

CSB Bank share price opened with a gain of 2.44% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 154, rising 8.76% on BSE, as against the previous closing of Rs 141.60 on BSE.

For FY2019-20, the Kerela-based lender reported a net profit of Rs 12.72 crore as against a loss of Rs 197.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank narrowed its losses to Rs 59.69 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, as against Rs 150.64 crore in the year-ago period.

CSB Bank stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day but lower than 200-day moving averages. The stock has grown 15.34% in one week and 29,27% in one month.

Market capitalisation of the bank stood at Rs 2,627 crore as of today's session.

In the March quarter, the private sector lender's net interest income grew by 35% to Rs 592 crore and its net interest margin improved to 3.2% from 2.5%.

During the reporting quarter, CSB Bank's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets ratio reducing to 3.54% from 4.87% last year, while the provision coverage ratio was over 80%.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty at 9,980; ICICI Bank, HDFC, RIL top performers

Asian shares, Wall Street futures rise as Fed readies corp bond buying

Stocks in news: JK Tyre, Mindtree, Ashoka Buildcon, Pfizer, Can Fin Homes, Meghmani Organics and more

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos