Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 620 points, Nifty above 10,000; GAIL, Wipro, HCL Tech top perfomers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was risign 200 points higher at 10,021, indicating positive trend at domestic grounds today. On Friday, Sensex ended 552 points lower at 33,228 and Nifty closed 159 points lower to 9,813. Companies set to announce their earnings are Globus Spirits, Navin Fluorine, Maharashtra Bank, Hindustan Petroleum , IPCA Labs, NMDC, Schneider among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.00 AM: PM to meet state heads today

On June 16, PM Modi will interact with heads of 21 states and UTs. These include states that have registered low cases of coronavirus and deaths. On June 17, PM Modi will be interacting with CMs of states with higher density of cases. The PM and state heads are expected discuss ways to flatten the coronavirus curve that has risen sharply during the Unlock 1.0

8.55 AM: Q4 earnings today

Globus Spirits, Navin Fluorine, Maharashtra Bank, Hindustan Petroleum, IPCA Labs, NMDC, Schneider among others will announce their Q4 results today

8.45 AM: FII/DII action

On a net basis, FII's offloaded Rs 2,960 crore, while DIIs bought Rs 1,076 croe worth equities on Monday

8. 35 AM: May deficit

May trade deficit comes in at $3.15 bn

8. 30 AM: Closing

Market indices Sensex and Nifty fell majorly by the second hour of session and closed over 1.6% lower each, amid weak global equities. Domwstic markets were in trading on a bearish note on Monday, in line with weak Asian counterparts and oil prices amid concerns of a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and second wave of coronavirus arising out of Beijing. Sensex ended 552 points lower to 33,228, and Nifty closed 159 points lower to 9,813.