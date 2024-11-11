DCX Systems shares hit upper circuit on order win from Lockheed Martin 

Shares of DCX Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% in early trade on Monday after the firm said it received export orders from Lockheed Martin Global Inc, USA for $54,798,120 (Equivalent to about Rs 460.30 crore. The purchase order is for supply of electronic assemblies within 12 months.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company has received export orders from M/s. Lockheed Martin Global Inc, USA for US$ 54,798,120.00 (Equivalent to about INR 460.30 Crores at exchange rate of 1 USD = INR 84)," said DCX Systems.

Shares of DCX Systems hit upper circuit of 5% to a high of Rs 356 against the previous close of Rs 339.05 on BSE. Market cap of DCX Systems climbed to Rs 3,920 crore on BSE. Total 1.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.92 crore.

The stock has a beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of DCX Systems stands at 56.1, signaling it's trading in the neither in overbought nor in the oversold territory. DCX Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.DCX Systems is one of the leading for Electronic Systems and cable harnesses for both International and Domestic reputed customers.