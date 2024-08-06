Deepak Nitrite shares in focus on 35% rise in Q1 profit

Shares of Deepak Nitrite are in news on Tuesday after the firm reported a 35% rise in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Profit climbed to Rs 203 crore in the April-June quarter compared with Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

On Monday, Deepak Nitrite shares closed 4.54% lower at Rs 2954.70 against Rs 3095.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 40,300 crore.

Total 0.30 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.88 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1924.75 on October 26, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 3168.65 on August 1, 2024.

Deepak Nitrite stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which stands at 60.7. Deepak Nitrite shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

Revenue rose 23% to Rs 2,167 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,768 crore in the June 2023 quarter. EBITDA climbed 47% to Rs 309 crore in Q1 against Rs 210 crore in the Q1 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margins came at 14.3% in Q1 against 11.9% in the June 2023 quarter.

Advanced intermediates logged a marginal growth of 1% to Rs 713.69 crore compared to Rs 708.31 crore over the same period last year. Phenolics segment rose 22.6% at Rs 1,451.63 crore in Q1 against Rs 1,067.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.