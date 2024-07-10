Delta Corp shares in news today post Q1 earnings, final dividend 

Shares of Delta Corp are in news today after the gaming and casino player logged a 67.6 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2024. Profit slipped to Rs 21.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter against a net profit of Rs 68 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit fell 69 percent from Rs 72 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY24).

On Tuesday, shares of Delta Corp Ltd ended 1.38% lower at Rs 142.85 on BSE. Earlier the stock opened higher at Rs 146.30. Market cap of the gaming and entertainment firm fell to Rs 3825.11 crore on BSE. Total 8.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.03 crore.



The stock has lost 42.50% in a year and fallen 5.65 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Revenue from operations fell 30 percent to Rs 181 crore in the June quarter from Rs 259 crore last fiscal.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, slipped 68.2 percent to Rs 30.5 crore against Rs 95.8 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin also dropped to 16.9 percent as against 36.9 percent (YoY).

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.