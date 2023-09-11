Droneacharya Aerial shares rally 20% after 'BHUJANG' launch. Details here

Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd rose sharply on Monday to hit their upper price band. The stock zoomed 20 per cent to settle at Rs 182.80 over its previous close of Rs 152.35. Today's sharp upward run in the share price came after the company said it has launched BHUJANG (Battlefield Hybrid UAV for Joint Attack, Navigation and Guarding), a heavy lift off, super-high-altitude and long-range drone with multiple capabilities.

Droneacharya said the drone BHUJANG is the country's first super high altitude multi rotor multi - role drone, achieving an astonishing altitude of 1,500-meter AGL (Above Ground Level) from 4,800-meter-high take-off point, with a maximum altitude of 6,300 meter. The company also said it is also South Asia's first drone with combat, transport and surveillance capabilities in single aircraft.

It said that the product is fully Made in India, including innovation in the propulsion system, material structure, strength and chip level integration.

"BHUJANG has been launched after a lot of research and scores of test flights in difficult weather and rough terrain in coordination with Indian Army, keeping this product way ahead in terms of cost, equipment manufacturing capabilities and reliability of aircraft with fail-proof system," Droneacharya further stated.

Prateek Srivastava, founder and managing director of DroneAcharya Aerial, said, "BHUJANG boasts of innovation in ergonomics, advanced opto-electronics system and multiple payloads dropping mechanism with auto trigger capabilities. This aerial platform could be a game changer for Defence and Military applications because apart from multi - payload, multi-application capabilities at high altitudes, it also has an extra layer of security and encryption at firmware level. It has an encrypted communication system with flight computation of negative altitude calculations, used with proprietary software and sensor suite with advanced algorithms."

Last month, the company said it has successfully tested a reusable rocket launch vehicle. The major highlight of this test was that there was a 100 per cent recovery of the onboard sensors as well as the rocket launch vehicle, it mentioned.

On technical setup, the counter was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.30.

Around 10.51 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. This was way more than the two-week average volume of 79,000 shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 18.07 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 438.51 crore. There were 1,17,000 buy orders today compared to sell orders of nil shares.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.)

