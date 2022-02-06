Eight of top-10 most valued firms added over Rs 1.51 lakh cr to m-cap

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top-10 most valued companies jumped to Rs 1,51,456.45 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the top gainer.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,444.59 points or 2.52 per cent last week. On the top-10 list, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that witnessed an erosion in their market valuation, PTI reported.

The m-cap of TCS rose by Rs 46,016.2 crore to reach Rs 14,11,058.63 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 33,861.41 crore to reach Rs 8,44,922.53 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys gained Rs 23,425.29 crore to Rs 7,32,177.06 crore and that of Bajaj Finance went higher by 17,226.59 crore to Rs 4,31,926.08 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 16,601.55 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,59,009.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by Rs 6,113.36 crore to Rs 4,73,182.90 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 5,850.48 crore to Rs 5,42,262.17 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 2,361.57 crore to Rs 3,95,535.80 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the market valuation of HDFC diminished by Rs 2,870.45 crore to Rs 4,53,231.97 crore and that of RIL dipped by Rs 2,396.57 crore to Rs 15,77,382.90 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.