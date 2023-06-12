Bulk deal effect: This green energy stock tanked 27% from day’s high in the previous session

EKI Energy Services stock ended 15.34% lower at Rs 510.40 against the close of Rs 602.90 in the previous session. EKI Energy Services stock opened 4.16% higher at Rs 628 and hit a fresh high of Rs 679, rising 12.62% in the previous session. However, the stock came under pressure and fell to an intraday low of Rs 496.3, down 17.68% on BSE. The stock tanked 27% from day’s high to the intraday low. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1404.28 crore. Volumes were unusually high with total 25.64 lakh shares changing hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 147.28 crore on BSE. EKI Energy Services stock has lost 71.8% in a year and fallen 60.48 per cent in 2023. EKI Energy Services stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 355.25 on May 30, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 2964 on July, 6, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of EKI Energy Services stood at 58.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. EKI Energy Services stock has a one-year beta of 0.5, indicating low volatility during the period. EKI Energy Services shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

EKI Energy Services reported a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit in Q4 slipped 76.37 percent year-on-year to Rs 38.09 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA fell 78.03 percent to Rs 46.91crore. Sales declined 41% to Rs 406.57 crore in the last quarter.

EKI Energy Services is engaged in the business of climate change & advisory, and carbon offsetting, along with business services. Its objective is to rehabilitate the planet to a low carbon and climate resilient global economy. The company delivers client services in the areas of climate change advisory, carbon offsetting, business advisory and training services.