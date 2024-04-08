scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Exide Industries shares surge 13% in afternoon session, here's why

Feedback

Exide Industries shares surge 13% in afternoon session, here's why

Exide Industries shares surged over 13% to Rs 364.55 against the previous close of Rs 321.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,995 crore. Total 7.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 179 on April 10, 2023.

Exide Industries shares surge 13% in afternoon session, here's why Exide Industries shares surge 13% in afternoon session, here's why

Shares of Exide Industries Ltd surged over 13% to hit a record high in the afternoon session today after South Korean auto majors Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced a partnership with the homegrown battery maker Exide Energy Solutions Ltd for electric vehicle battery localisation in India.

Related Articles

Exide Industries shares surged over 13% to Rs 364.55 against the previous close of Rs 321.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,995 crore. Total 7.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 179 on April 10, 2023.

Hyundai Motor Company and group firm Kia Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, a leading Indian battery company, as part of their electric vehicle (EV) expansion plans, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor and Kia aim to localise their EV battery production, specifically focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in line with the expansion of their EV plans for the Indian market, added Hyundai Motor.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 08, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Exide Industries Ltd
Exide Industries Ltd