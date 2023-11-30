scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Gandhar Oil Refinery makes stellar D-st debut; lists at 76% premium at Rs 298 on NSE

Feedback

Gandhar Oil Refinery makes stellar D-st debut; lists at 76% premium at Rs 298 on NSE

Last heard, shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery were commanding a premium of Rs 73 per share in the grey market, suggesting a listing pop of 43-45 per cent for the investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Gandhar Oil is a manufacturer of white oils that caters to the consumer and healthcare end-industries, which offers an extensive range of over 350 products. Gandhar Oil is a manufacturer of white oils that caters to the consumer and healthcare end-industries, which offers an extensive range of over 350 products.
SUMMARY
  • Gandhar Oil shares debut at Rs 298 on NSE, premium of 76%.
  • Gandhar Oil Refinery debuted at a premium of 75% at 295.40 on BSE.
  • Issue price of Rs 169, GMP stood at Rs 73-75 before debut.

Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd made a robust debut at Dalal Street on Thursday as the lubricant maker was listed at Rs 298, a premium of 76 per cent, over its issue price Rs 169 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The white oil maker was listed at a premium of 75 per cent at Rs 295.40 against the same issue price on BSE. Last heard, shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery were commanding a premium of Rs 73 per share in the grey market, suggesting a listing pop of 43-45 per cent for the investors. The premium in the unofficial market has remained firm since the closure of issue, holding more than Rs 70 per share. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) sold its primary offering in the fixed price range of Rs 160-169 apiece with a lot size of 88 equity shares. The issue was open for bidding between November 22 and November 24 to raise about Rs 501 crore, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 302 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,78,69,822 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a strong 64.07 times during the bidding process. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed a whopping 129 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors saw 62.33 times bidding. The allocation reserved for retail investors booked 28.95 times during the three-day bidding process. Gandhar Oil is a manufacturer of white oils that caters to the consumer and healthcare end-industries. The company offers an extensive range of over 350 products that primarily fall under three categories - personal care, healthcare and performance oils (PHPO), lubricants, and process and insulating oils (PIO) - under the brand name 'Divyol'. ICICI Securities and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. 

 

Also read: Tata Technologies makes bumper D-st debut; lists at 140% premium at Rs 1,200

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 30, 2023: Gujarat Gas, Chambal Fertilisers and Quess Corp

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 30, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement