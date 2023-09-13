GE Power India shares rise 8% after firm wins purchase order from Vedanta

Shares of GE Power India Ltd rose 8% in early trade today after the power generation and transmission equipment maker said it received a purchase order from Vedanta. The NOX reduction order worth Rs 25 crore is from Vedanta's Lanjigarh CGPP unit having a capacity of 90 MW (3 x 30 MW).

GE Power shares gained 7.9% to Rs 182.90 against the previous close of Rs 169.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1200 crore. The firm saw 0.48 lakh shares changing hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 87.86 lakh on BSE.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 198 on August 7, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.45 on March 28, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of GE Power stands at 47.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. GE Power shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

GE Power shares have gained 10.31% in a year and risen 29.33% in 2023. The order is to be executed in 14 months.

GE Power India reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 135.79 crore in the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 59.02 crore in the year-ago quarter

The company's total income declined to Rs 440.28 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 520.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Please consult your financial advisor or a qualified stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsible for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

Also read: Hot stocks on September 13, 2023: Suzlon Energy, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Adani Power and more

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 13, 2023: Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance Company and Vedanta

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 13, 2023: Infosys, Gokaldas Exports, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Vijaya Diagnostic