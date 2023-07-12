Rs 26 to Rs 163: This power stock turned into a multibagger in three years, trading near 52-week high

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd have turned multibagger, delivering over 500% returns in the last three years. The electrical equipment stock, which closed at Rs 26.05 on July 10, 2020 ended at Rs 163.25 on BSE in the last session, translating into a gain of 526.67 per cent during the period. The stock ended 0.27% lower against the previous close for Rs 163.70 on BSE. Genus Power shares have gained 93.37% this year and risen 106.44% in a year.

A total of 1.61 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.63 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4206 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 179.80 on July 6, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 72.55 on August 8, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Genus Power stands at 79.4, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock stands higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than the 5 day moving averages.

Genus Power reported a revenue of Rs 206.4 crore in the March 2023 quarter against a revenue of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

For FY23, net profit climbed to Rs 35 crore against Rs 21.8 crore profit in FY22. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 826.8 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 711.9 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.

