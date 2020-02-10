Godfrey Phillips share price climbs nearly 6% post Q3 earnings

Share price of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) rose nearly 6% on Monday after the tobacco manufacturer reported a 39.16% growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 81.84 crore logged in the same quarter last fiscal.

Following the earnings update, Godfrey Phillips share price opened with a gain of 3.89% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,350, rising 5.85% on BSE. Godfrey Phillips stock trades higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages.

Share price of Godfrey Phillips has risen 17% in one week, 3.39 % year-to-date and 41% in a year. Volume-wise, 0.5 lakh and 2.41 lakh shares changed hands on BSE and NSE counters today. Market capitalisation of the large-cap stock currently stands at Rs 6,764 crore.

Company's total revenue from operations during the quarter under review rose 17% YoY to Rs 797.22 crore as compared to Rs 679.33 crore booked in the year-ago period.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked 13% growth to Rs 702.24 crore as compared to Rs 619.45 crore during a year-ago period. On the other hand, revenue for retail and related products rose to Rs 93.36 crore as against Rs 77.02 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal, registering a growth of 21%.

