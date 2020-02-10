Share Market Update: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty at 12,031; Grasim declines 4% post Q3 earnings

Share Market Update: Extending decline for the second straight session, market indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Monday, tracking following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ende 164 points lower at 40,979 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 66 points lower at 12,031. All sectors closed in the red today, with metal index declining over 3% and auto falling 2.5%, followed by 1.6% decline in media and 15 fall in realty shares. Investors' sentiments were also weighted by poor December quarter earnings today. In global cues, overseas markets traded in red due to the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China. Death toll in China rose over 900, with the number of infections rising to 40,000.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 PM

Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Monday, tracking following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ende 164 points lower at 40,979 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 66 points lower at 12,031. All sectors closed in the red today, with metal index declining over 3% and auto falling 2.5%, followed by 1.6% decline in media and 15 fall in realty shares.

GAIl reports Q3 earnings

2: 30 PM

The company reported 13 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,029 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,797 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income declined 11% (YoY) to Rs 18,064 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 20,358 crore in the same period last financial year. The company has aslo decleared an interim dividend at Rs 6.40 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company for the FY 2019-20. Following the result update, shares of GAIL India traded 1.79% lower at Rs 120.80 on BSE.

MRF reports Q3 earnings

2: 00 PM

MRF reported 17 % fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 241 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 291 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Revenue from operations stayed flat, down 0.5% (YoY) to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,095 crore in the same period last financial year.

EBITDA registered a growth of 9% (YoY) at Rs 622 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 570 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Following the result update, shares of MRF touched an intraday low of Rs 69701, falling 1.58% on BSE as against the previous close of Rs 70,826.95.

BGR Energy rises over 7%

1: 30 PM

Shares of BGR Energy Systems touched an intraday high of Rs 39.7, rising 10.43% on BSE after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 573.3 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd. Nuclear Power Corporation.

Bharat Forge reports Q3

1: 15 PM

The company reported 29.7 % decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 127 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 310 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Total income rose 36.4% (YoY) to Rs 1,077 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,692 crore in the same period last financial year.

EBITDA registered a de-growth of 55% (YoY) at Rs 235 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 526 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Following the result update, shares of Bharat Forge touched an intraday low of Rs 483.45, declining 6.7% on BSE.

Motherson Sumi reports Q3

12: 55 PM

The company reported 30% decline (YoY) in net profit to Rs 270.5 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 389 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Total income fell 5%(YoY) to Rs 15,661 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 16,473 crore in the same period last financial year.

EBITDA registered a de-growth of 11.4% (YoY) at Rs 1,235 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 1,393 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Following the result update, shares of Motherson Sumi fell 7.18% to the intrday low of Rs 135.9

YES Bank rises over 5%

12: 30 PM

YES Bank share price rose in early trade today after the private sector lender said it has received shareholders' nod to raise capital by up to Rs 10,000 crore via issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities. At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 7, the bank said it has also received approval to increase authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore. The current authorised share capital of the bank is Rs 800 crore.

Max India

12:00 PM

Shares of Max India climbed to a new 52-week high of Rs 93 today on BSE after the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 366.6 crore for the third quarter ended December, as against a loss of Rs 30.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Godfrey Phillips gains nearly 4% post Q3 earnings

11: 40 AM

Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) share price opened with a gain of 3.89% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,350, rising 5.85% on BSE. The tobacco manufacturer reported a 39.16% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019as against Rs 81.84 crore booked in the same quarter last fiscal. Company's total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 797.22 crore as compared to Rs 679.33 crore in the year-ago period. The stock trades higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages.

Market Update

11: 30 AM

According to traders, domestic equities were trading on a negative note following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge. Overseas, Asian markets traded subdued due to the growing death toll and economic damage from a new virus spreading from China. Death toll in China rose over 900, with the number of infections rising to 40,000.

All sectors in red

11: 35 AM

All sectors traded in the red today, with metal index declining over 2% and auto falling 1.5%, followed by 1% decline in realty and media shares.

Top losers/gainers today

11: 20 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Titan and IndusInd Bank were also in the red. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and SBI were trading with gains.

Rupee opens higher

11: 10 AM

The rupee appreciated 9 paise against the US dollar to 71.34 in morning session, amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

SIAM Data on Auto sales

11: 00 AM

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2% to 262,714 units in January from 280,091 units in the year-ago month, automobile industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Car sales last month were also down 8.1% at 1,64,793 units as against 1,79,324 units in the January last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06% to 13,41,005 units as compared to 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Market Update

10: 45 AM

Domestic market declined nearly 0.80% by the first hour of session on Monday, tracking following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge.

BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 315 points lower to 40,825 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 100 points lower at 11,996.

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 35 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 161.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 178.59 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Pharma stocks in red

10: 25 AM

Pharma stocks are facing the most heat in domestic as well as international grounds due to the coronavirus' impact on economy, that has killed over 900 and affected nearly 40,000 globally. NSE Nifty pharma traded 0.66% lower with most stocks declining in red, except for Cipla, Biocon and Divi's Labs. On BSE, S&P BSE Healthcare traded 0.37% lower at 14,229, with 20 out 0f 30 scrips trading in red.

Global Market in red

10: 10 AM

Domestic markets opened lower tracking weakness in Asian markets that declined for the second trading session over coronavirus concerns that weighed on sentiments. On Singaporean exchange, SGX Nifty traded flat at 12,089, up 4.50 points. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.8% while South Korea's KOSPI was off 1.4% and Australian shares eased 0.5%.

On Wall Street, US stocks closed in the red on Friday on the back of concerns over the coronavirus slowing China's economic growth. Dow fell 0.9%, the S&P 500 declined 0.5% while the Nasdaq dropped 0.5%. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 29,104, up 60 points or 0.21%.

Tata Steel top loser post Q3 earnings

10: 10 AM

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 5%, after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 2019. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,753.07 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Death toll from coronavirus over 900

10: 05 AM

The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday. By the end of Sunday, 36 confirmed cases, including one death, had been reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 18 in Taiwan. Overseas, over 300 cases of coronavirus have been reported, including from three from Kerala.

Mahindra & Mahindra falls over 3% post Q3 result

9: 55 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra's net profit dropped 73% yoy at Rs 380 crore in Q3FY20, due to exceptional loss and one-off items worth Rs 554 crore. This was in contrast to the net profit of Rs 1,396 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the quarter fell 6 per cent to Rs 12,120 crore compared with Rs 12,893 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating profit margin for the quarter rose to 14.8% from 13.2% yoy.

In another update, company announced that Anand Mahindra has acceded the request of the board to continue as executive chairman till November next year

Following the result update, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra touched an intraday low of Rs 548.95, falling 3.49% on BSE, as compared to its previous close of Rs 568.80.

Stocks to watch today on February 10

9: 45 AM

Essel Propack, Godfrey Phillips, UPL, Max India, MRF, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Forge, Oil India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dilip Buildcon, GAIL among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Opening Bell

9: 30 AM

Extending fall for the second consecutive session, market indices Sensex and Nifty traded on bearish note on Monday, tracking negative cues from overseas amid heavy selling pressure in metal and auto stocks. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 165 points lower to 40,975 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 55 points lower at 12,044.

Earnings Today

9: 10 AM

MRF, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Forge, Oil India, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dilip Buildcon, Sundaram Finance, GAIL, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bombay Dyeing, Chalet Hotels, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank Of India, Petronet LNG, General Insurance Corporation, Grasim Industries, Jmc Projects, Indian Overseas Bank, Motherson Sumi, New Delhi Television Ltd, Ucal Fuel Systems among others will release their Q3 results today.

Last Close

8: 45 AM

On Friday, domestic bourses closed on a negative note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining 0.40% each, amid negative cues from Asian markets. Amid heavy selling pressure in banking, auto and realty stocks, BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 164 points lower to 41,141 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 51 points lower at 12,086.