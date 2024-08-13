Godrej Industries shares climb 4% as Q1 net profit rises to Rs 322 crore

Shares of Godrej Industries climbed over 4% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the firm reported a 81% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2024. Godrej Industries reported a net profit of Rs 322 crore in the June quarter against Rs 178 crore profit in the June 2023 quarter. Total income climbed 7% to Rs 5259 crore in Q1 against Rs 4893 crore in the Q1 of previous fiscal.

Godrej Industries shares rose 4.47% to Rs 940 against the previous close of Rs 899.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,457 crore. Total 0.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.02 crore.

However, revenue slipped 6% to Rs 4247.93 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4505 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 13% year-on-year. Earnings per share rose to Rs 9.58 in the last quarter against Rs 5.29 in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

Home Care

Home Care segment grew 8%. Household Insecticides volume growth was stable at low single digit, impacted by severe heatwaves. Air Fresheners continued to consistently deliver double-digit volume growth. It continues to gain market share and enjoy market leadership. Fabric Care delivered strong double-digit volume growth.

Personal Care

Personal Care grew by 6%, Personal Wash delivered stable volume growth at low single-digit. Hair Colours volume was flat; and continued to gain market share. Park Avenue and KamaSutra continue to deliver a healthy sales run-rate; delivered sales of 153 crore.