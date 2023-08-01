Rs 38 to Rs 348: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years; fell for last five sessions

Shares of multibagger Greenpanel Industries Ltd have delivered over 800% percent returns to investors in the last three years. The stock, which closed at Rs 37.75 on July 31, 2020 rose to Rs 348 today (August 1, 2023), clocking 822% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has risen 76.88% in three years. In the current session, Greenpanel Industries stock rose 3.49% to to Rs 348 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 343.95 against the previous close of Rs 336.25 on BSE. The multibagger stock has lost 7.17% in the last five sessions. In the current session, the Greenpanel stock snapped five-session losing streak. The share belonging to the woodpanel industry has lost 0.16% this year and fallen 24.24% in a year.

ALSO READ: Rs 19 to Rs 126: This railway stock turned into a multibagger in a year; can it touch Rs 200 mark?

Total 0.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.98 lakh in today’s session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4193.86 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 255 on March 29, 2023 and a 52-week high of Rs 465.45 on August 19, 2022 .

ALSO READ: IRFC shares hit record high, rise for third session; buy, sell or hold?

n terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 42.5 , signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Greenpanel Industries shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. Greenpanel Industries shares are trading higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Prabhudas Lilladher sees the stock at Rs 459 in a year

“We are maintaining our positive view considering 12.7% MDF volume growth and 22.1% EBITDA margin in MDF segment (MDF contributes 86% revenue) in FY24. We estimate FY23-25E Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 8.9%/2.8%/0.7%, with MDF volume CAGR of 17.4% and EBITDA per CBM of around Rs 6,060 in FY25. The company is well-positioned for growth and value creation given its 1) leading position in domestic MDF segment 2) strong growth prospects in domestic MDF demand 3) planned capacity increase of 35% over FY23-25 and 4) extensive distribution network. We have tweaked our FY24/FY25 earnings to adjust one-off expenses in Q1FY24 and adoption of new tax regime by GREENP. We value the stock at 21x FY25 EPS and arrive at TP of Rs459 (Rs 455 earlier). Maintain ‘BUY’ rating,” said the brokerage.

Also read: IRFC shares recover 87% from 52-week low; can they hit Rs 50 mark?

Seven promoters held 53.10 per cent stake in the firm and 1,21,289 public shareholders owned 46.90 per cent or 5.75 crore shares for the quarter ended June 2023. Of these, 1.17 lakh resident individuals held 1.96 crore shares or 16.01% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only four shareholders with 1.62% stake or 19.91 lakh shares held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

In the June quarter of this fiscal, Greenpanel Industries posted net profit of Rs 37.3 crore against Rs 77.6 crore profit during the quarter ended June 2022. Sales fell to Rs 392.6 crore in Q1 against Rs 471.3 crore during the quarter ended June 2022.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 50 crore in the June 2023 quarter against Rs 117.9 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

EBITDA margin in the June quarter fell to 17.04% as against 28.35% YoY. EBIDTA during Q1 came at Rs 65.8 crore against Rs 131.5 crore against the same quarter in the previous year.

About the Company

Greenpanel Industries, previously known as Green Panelmax, is the largest manufacturer of MDF in India and Asia. Its manufacturing plants have a combined annual capacity of more than 6,66,000 cubic meters of MDF complemented by distribution network of 3,000-plus outlets spread across the country. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: IRFC shares recover 87% from 52-week low; can they hit Rs 50 mark?

Also read: Hot stocks on August 1, 2023: Adani Green, Power Grid, Adani Energy Solutions, DLF and more