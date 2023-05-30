Hardwyn India shares rise after Q4 results; multibagger stock to trade ex-split, ex-bonus next week

Shares of Hardwyn India rebounded from the early losses and rose about 4 per cent after the company announced its earnings for the period ended on March 31, 2023.



Hardwyn India reported a 125 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) in the net profit at Rs 3.74 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The company's net profit stood at Rs 1.66 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit jumped 15 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter.



However, revenue from operations declined more than 11 per cent to Rs 29.88 crore in the March 2023 quarter, which was Rs 33.15 crore in the March 2022 quarter.



Shares of Hardwyn India recovered 4 per cent from early jitters to 419.95 on Tuesday from the day's low at Rs 404. The company commanded a market capitalization of more than Rs 1,100 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 414.25 on Monday.



For the year ended on March 31, 2023, Hardwyn India's net profit surged 165 per cent to Rs 9.03 crore, which was Rs 3.41 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased about 50 per cent to Rs 125.07 crore during the period under review.



Hardwyn India has delivered multibagger returns to investors in the long run. Shares of Hardwyn India have surged about 6,000 per cent from its value of Rs 7 in August 2020. The stock has turned 60x in less than three years. Even in the last one year, the stock has gained about 200 per cent.



Shares of Hardwyn India will trade ex-split and ex-bonus from June 5, 2023, which is the record date for both corporate actions. Hadwyn India announced the sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio with an issue of bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio. The company had announced the corporate action in May earlier this month.



Hardwyn India is an India-based manufacturer of architectural hardware and glass fittings, which provides solutions to residential and commercial structures.

