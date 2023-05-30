Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems shares Q4 results, check details

Apollo Micro Systems reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.21 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023. Its bottom line dropped more than 8 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but was up 9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.



The aerospace and defense space player clocked a revenue from operations at Rs 106.85 crore for the March 2023 quarter, flat on a YoY basis at Rs 105.65 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Its revenue rose 30 per cent on a QoQ basis at Rs 82.35 crore in the December 2022 quarter.



Following the announcement, shares of Apollo Micro Systems dropped 4 per cent on the back of profit booking to Rs 33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has risen about 10 per cent in the last one week. The company was commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 700 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 35.25 on Monday.



Shares of Apollo Micro Systems have delivered multibagger returns to investors. The stock has zoomed more than 800 per cent in the last three year, while the counter has surged 175 per cent in the last one year. The stock is up 30 per cent in the last six months.



For the entire period ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported a 30 per cent jump in the consolidated net profit at Rs 18.75 crore, compared to Rs 14.62 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased over 22 per cent to Rs 297.53 crore during the period under review.



Earlier this month, shares of Apollo Micro Systems turned ex-split as the company sub-divided its equity shares in a 1:10 ratio. The stock with a face value of Rs 10 each was divided into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.



Incorporated in 1997, Apollo Micro Systems is engaged in the business of electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supply. It made its Dalal Street debut in 2018.



The Hyderabad-based company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time-critical solutions to defense, space and homeland security for the Ministry of Defense, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

Also Read: Adani Ports shares slip ahead of Q4 results; Here are projections from Nomura & other brokerages

Also Read: MS Dhoni's CSK is a 'champion' in unlisted market too, stock soars 15x in five years