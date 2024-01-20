HDFC Bank shares down 12% this week; are valuations attractive?

Shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd are down 12% this week after the Bank reported earnings for the quarter ended December 2023 on January 16. The stock which closed at Rs 1678.95 on January 16 slumped to an intraday low of Rs 1476.65 in Saturday’s trade, losing over 12% this week. However, HDFC Bank stock is yet to touch its 52 week low of Rs 1460.55 reached on October 26, 2023.

In the current session, the banking stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 1485 on BSE. Market cap of HDFC Bank stood at Rs 11.26 lakh crore.

The big crash in the banking heavyweight has made investors concerned over the value of their holdings in the HDFC Bank share.

Global brokerage CLSA has maintained its buy rating on the counter with a target of Rs 2,025 per share. The brokerage has interacted with over 20 clients after Q3 earnings. "While most domestic clients were unhappy, we felt that it was slightly different for foreign investors, many of whom believe that we are near the end of the EPS cuts cycle. Key concerns, though, were about deposits and NIM, or net interest margins.”

Brokerage KR Choksey has assigned a target price of Rs 1950 on the banking stock.

"We value the Bank's standalone business at 2.2 times FY26E P/ABV to Rs 1,716 and the subsidiaries at Rs 233, taking the total value to Rs 1,950 (earlier Rs 2,060 per share), implying an upside of 26.8% from the current price. Accordingly, we maintain a "BUY" rating on the shares of HDFC Bank," it said.

Nuvama has downgraded the stock to hold post Q3 earnings.

"We are cutting earnings by 5–6 per cent for FY25E–FY26E. While the cut in core earnings is higher at 8 per cent due to a 4 per cent cut in loan growth, it is partially offset by an upward revision of non-core items. The Bank has exhausted its LCR, will need to lower its LDR and is running slower than guidance on deposit growth. In all, we are lowering the target to Rs 1,730 from Rs 1,770," said the brokerage.

Financial Services firm Motilal Oswal has assigned a target of Rs 1950 to the Banking stock.

The brokerage said HDFC Bank’s margin stood largely flat, which was slightly below its expectations, even as the Bank deployed excess liquidity and significantly drew down the LCR ratio.

"Loan growth was healthy driven by growth in retail and continued traction in Commercial and Rural Banking. Asset quality ratios improved while provision coverage ratio (PCR) also inched up to 75 per cent. The Bank has continued to maintain 0.6 per cent buffer of floating plus contingent provisions, which provides additional comfort. Management suggested that NIMs will improve gradually over the coming years, which along with an improvement in operating leverage will enable the Bank to deliver healthy return ratios," the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, total 12.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 188.54 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Bank rose to Rs 11.26 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank stock has a one-year beta of 0.5. This signals the stock has low volatility.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HDFC Bank stands at 24.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold territory. The large cap stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

HDFC Bank reported a 34 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 16,373 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 against Rs 12,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 81,720 crore in the October-December quarter of FY24 against Rs 51,208 crore in the year-ago period.

