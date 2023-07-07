scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
HDFC Bank to replace HDFC Ltd on MSCI indexes from July 13

Feedback

HDFC Bank to replace HDFC Ltd on MSCI indexes from July 13

The share price of both companies slid in May after MSCI said that it would use an adjustment factor of 0.50 to compute the weightage of the merged entity

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
HDFC Bank to replace HDFC Ltd on MSCI indexes from July 13 HDFC Bank to replace HDFC Ltd on MSCI indexes from July 13

Private lender HDFC Bank Ltd will replace Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) Ltd on MSCI Global Standard indexes from July 13, following the mega merger of the two companies, an MSCI notice showed on Friday.

HDFC and HDFC Bank completed their $40 billion merger, the largest in India's corporate history on July 1 and have set July 13 as the "record date" for shareholders to swap HDFC's shares with those of HDFC Bank.

Reuters had reported in June that after the merger, the foreign shareholding in the combined entity would be at about 60%-62%, allowing the bank to be added to the MSCI index for the first time since 2013.

The share price of both companies slid in May after MSCI said that it would use an adjustment factor of 0.50 to compute the weightage of the merged entity, which Nuvama Research estimated would likely lead to a combined outflow of $150-$200 million.

Still, HDFC Bank's shares are up 2% so far this year, while HDFC's shares have gained 5%, but are both underperforming the blue-chip Nifty 50, which is up 6.8%.

With inputs from Reuters

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 07, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement