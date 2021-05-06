Hero MotoCorp share rises 4% ahead of Q4 earnings

Hero MotoCorp share rose nearly 4% in early trade ahead of the auto firm's Q4 earnings set to be announced today. The stock has gained 3.77% in the last 2 days.

The share touched an intraday high of Rs 2884 rising 3.48%. Hero MotoCorp share trades higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 42.27% in one year and fallen 7.22% since the begiinig of this year.

At 11:00 am, the stock was trading 3.95% higher at Rs 2,897 against previous close of Rs 2,787 on BSE.

0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 11.53 crore. The large cap share hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,628 on February 18, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 1,935 on May 6, 2020.

In Q3 of last fiscal, the country's largest two-wheeler maker posted a 13.7 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,029.17 crore against net profit of Rs 905.13 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,827.05 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 7,074.86 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20. On a standalone basis, the company reported 23.17 per cent increase in its PAT at Rs 1.084.47 crore, as against Rs 880.41 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

