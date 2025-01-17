HFCL shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of HFCL Ltd are in news today after the domestic telecom gear maker won an advance work order (AWO) worth nearly Rs 2,501.30 crore for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab telecom circle.



HFCL stock rose 5.40% to Rs 102.40 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 97.15 on BSE. HFCL stock opened higher at Rs 99.15 on BSE. HFCL shares have gained 19% in one year and fallen 18.54% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of HFCL rose to Rs 14,772.97 crore on BSE. Total 5.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.90 crore.

The stock has a beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 81.22 on November 18, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 171 on September 23, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HFCL stock stands at 38.7, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. HFCL shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We are pleased to inform to all our stakeholders that the Company has successfully secured an Advance Work

Order (“AWO”) aggregating to Rs 2,501.30 Crores for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab Telecom Circle, from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (“BSNL”)," said HFCL.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. It provides solutions for building wireless and optical telecommunication networks, such as optical transport networks (DWDM), rural global system for mobile communications (GSM) networks, broadband access networks, radio backhaul, fiber to the home and in-building solutions.