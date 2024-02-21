scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
HFCL shares up 4% today, takes winning run to 3rd day on strategic expansion in Europe

Feedback

HFCL shares up 4% today, takes winning run to 3rd day on strategic expansion in Europe

The stock rose 4.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 115.70 on BSE. A total of Rs 891 crore worth HFCL shares changed hands on NSE so far. The HFCL stock is up 15 per cent in the three sessions. 

HFCL shares up 4% today, takes winning run to 3rd day on strategic expansion in Europe HFCL shares up 4% today, takes winning run to 3rd day on strategic expansion in Europe

Shares of HFCL Ltd climbed 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade to take it winning run to the third straight session. The stock gained as the company announced a strategic expansion into Europe with the setting up of a OFC manufacturing plant in Poland.

With this, the company is looking to address the increasing demand for OFC in European markets such as UK, Germany, Belgium, France and Poland.


The stock rose 4.46 per cent to hit a high of Rs 115.70 on BSE. A total of Rs 891 crore worth HFCL shares changed hands on NSE so far. The HFCL stock is up 15 per cent in the three sessions.

"With an ambitious vision to capitalise on burgeoning market opportunities and fortify its position as a key player in the OFC domain, HFCL aims to ramp up share of exports in its OFC vertical revenue from the current 30 per cent to 70 per cent within the next 4-5 years. Europe, with its promising growth prospects, particularly stands out as a focal point for HFCL's strategic initiatives," the compamy said in a BSE filing

Europe’s OFC market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
of around 4.5 per cent over the next five years with expected demand of 90 million km per anual by 2028.

"The FTTH council estimates around 308 million homes in the EU region to have FTTH connectivity by 2028, speeding up deployment by 3-5 years. This signals a rapid expansion of FTTH networks in these areas which will lead to increased demand of OFC.

Factors such as bandwidth limitations of traditional cable and copper networks, regulatory imperatives driving fiber deployment and escalating traffic demands further underscore the critical need for full fiber solutions," HFCL said,

Also read: HDFC Bank, ICICI, IndusInd, Axis Bank: Should you consider private bank shares now?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 21, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
HFCL Ltd
HFCL Ltd