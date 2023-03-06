Hinduja Global shares to turn ex-dividend, ex-buyback today; Allcargo Logistics board to consider dividend

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions will turn ex-dividend and ex-share buyback today. Shares of Gujarat Toolroom will turn ex-split today. The board of Allcargo Logistics will meet today to consider an interim dividend. ANG Lifesciences India and Nihar Info Global will consider preferential issue of shares.

The board of Nettlinx will consider bonus and interim dividend. Meanwhile, NSE-listed SME Ascom Leasing & Investments will turn ex-bonus today in the ratio of 1:2.

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions would turn ex-buyback today. The stock would also turn ex-dividend today. Hinduja Global Solutions had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date for the same is March 5 and the dividend will be paid on March 15.

The Gujarat Toolroom stock will go ex-split today, from face value of Rs 10 to each to shares with face value of Re 1 each.

In the case of Allcargo Logistics, the company on March 3 said: "A meeting of the directors of the company will be held on Monday, March 06, 2023, to consider, inter alia declaration of interim dividend, if any, on the equity shares for FY2022-2023. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend for FY2022-2023 shall be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, if declared by the board of directors of the company."

The ANG Lifesciences India board will meet today to consider and approve the raising of funds by issue of equity shares or warrants or warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue or any other method including determination of issue price, if any.

In the case of Nettlinx, a meeting of the board of directors of the company will take place today to consider and approve interim dividend for the FY23 and also a proposal for issue of bonus shares.

